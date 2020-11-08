Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.0% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 26.7% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 15.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 32.3% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

NYSE PG opened at $143.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.15 and a 200 day moving average of $128.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

