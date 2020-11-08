Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) was down 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 759,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 484,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNFT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

The stock has a market cap of $325.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,025,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,557,000 after buying an additional 38,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,126,000 after buying an additional 256,115 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,093,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 425,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 234,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

