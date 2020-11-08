Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€175.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1)

Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €126.20 ($148.47) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €150.37 ($176.91).

HNR1 stock opened at €129.50 ($152.35) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €130.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €142.47. Hannover Rück SE has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

