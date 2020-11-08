BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) PT Raised to $17.50

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 91.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF opened at $9.15 on Friday. BG Staffing has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $22.38.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,197 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BG Staffing in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BG Staffing in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 436,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 87,021 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BG Staffing in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,059,000.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

