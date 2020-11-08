BidaskClub Downgrades Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) to Hold

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

VRTU has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Virtusa in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $317.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Virtusa will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Virtusa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

