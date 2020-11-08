BidaskClub Lowers Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

VCTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Victory Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.64.

VCTR stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

