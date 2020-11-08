BidaskClub Lowers Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

VRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vroom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Vroom presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.50.

VRM opened at $42.91 on Thursday. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $253.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $575,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $261,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $2,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

