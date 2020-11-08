Biechele Royce Advisors Buys Shares of 1,445 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $143.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.15 and a 200 day moving average of $128.30. The company has a market cap of $355.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

