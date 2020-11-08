BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) dropped 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $78.28 and last traded at $79.50. Approximately 2,035,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,966,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.34.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.57.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $79,000.

BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

