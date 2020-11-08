Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) were up 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $68.00. Approximately 662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.02.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.90.

Get Bioqual alerts:

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter. Bioqual had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Bioqual’s previous annual dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th.

About Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

Bioqual, Inc provides research, development, pre-clinical, and testing/assay services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bioqual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioqual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.