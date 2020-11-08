BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $53.07 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 76.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

