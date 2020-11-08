Black Knight (BKI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect Black Knight to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Black Knight has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.94-1.99 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Black Knight to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BKI opened at $94.39 on Friday. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.77. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 100.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.87.

BKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

