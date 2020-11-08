Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Bloom Energy reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02.

Several analysts recently commented on BE shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of BE opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $23.38.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $33,078.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,872.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,744,496 shares of company stock worth $155,083,390 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,273 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1,003.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,307,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 19.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,706,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,542,000 after purchasing an additional 944,077 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 236.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 896,121 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $11,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.