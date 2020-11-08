Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Bloom Energy reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02.

Several analysts recently commented on BE shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of BE opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $23.38.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $33,078.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,872.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,744,496 shares of company stock worth $155,083,390 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,273 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1,003.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,307,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 19.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,706,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,542,000 after purchasing an additional 944,077 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 236.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 896,121 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $11,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.