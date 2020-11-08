Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.06). Bloom Energy posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02.

BE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,206,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $146,386,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,744,496 shares of company stock worth $155,083,390. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BE opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

