BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Benchmark

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on BMC Stock from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.81. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.22%. BMC Stock’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMCH. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,660,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 186.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 818,731 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 28.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,066,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,960,000 after acquiring an additional 459,418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 58,568.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 450,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,844,000.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

