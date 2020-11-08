BMO Capital Markets Raises PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Price Target to $1.75

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $1.25 to $1.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of PHXHF stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. PHX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.