BMO Capital Markets Trims Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) Target Price to C$15.00

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) stock opened at C$14.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $897.66 million and a PE ratio of 6.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.57. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. has a 1 year low of C$11.88 and a 1 year high of C$23.89.

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$96.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

