BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,571,000 after purchasing an additional 976,041 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Avalara in the second quarter valued at about $39,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara in the second quarter valued at about $37,702,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 31.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,891,000 after acquiring an additional 245,883 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the third quarter valued at about $29,665,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVLR opened at $169.66 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $175.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of -265.09 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.78.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.23.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $136,964.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,613.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total value of $1,781,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,285,250.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,431 shares of company stock worth $20,495,373 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

