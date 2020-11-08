BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.95 Million Stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,571,000 after acquiring an additional 976,041 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,410,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,901,000 after buying an additional 159,681 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 31.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,891,000 after buying an additional 245,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 31.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 773,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,989,000 after buying an additional 183,189 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 24.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,110,000 after buying an additional 141,699 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.23.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $169.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.09 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara Inc has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $175.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total value of $1,781,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,285,250.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $3,579,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 859,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,531,080.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,431 shares of company stock worth $20,495,373 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.