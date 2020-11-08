BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 22,538 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,538 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $57.73 on Friday. Sunrun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,767.23 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,616 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $96,604.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 80,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,606.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,550,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $107,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,204,651 shares of company stock worth $527,738,721. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.