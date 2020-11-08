BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €47.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.87 ($51.61).

Get BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) alerts:

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) stock opened at €33.23 ($39.09) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas SA has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.46.

About BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.