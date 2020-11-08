Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 87.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Booking by 419.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261,075 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 233,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Booking by 8.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 202,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booking by 12.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,783.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,712.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,678.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $45.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,844.68.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

