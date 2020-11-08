Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.1% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $56,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $143.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

