BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Raised to $60.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.18.

BBIO stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $105,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 81,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $2,985,329.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,013 shares of company stock worth $5,216,105 over the last ninety days. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,627,000 after purchasing an additional 561,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,786,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 905,473 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 718,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 230,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

