Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Roth Capital

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadwind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 1.51. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $5.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 19,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $60,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth approximately $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

