Brokerages Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Announce -$1.13 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.54) and the highest is ($0.39). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 534.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($6.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.56) to ($5.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Union Gaming Research raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.54.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 56,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,766 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 57,852 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 514,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

