Brokerages Expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is ($0.04). Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.69. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

