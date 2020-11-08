Brokerages Expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.70. Lyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

