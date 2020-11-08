Brokerages Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Noodles & Company reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDLS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

In other Noodles & Company news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $11,264,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 64.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

