Brokerages Set Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) PT at $112.50

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 986 shares in the company, valued at $114,681.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 122.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,518,000 after buying an additional 281,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dover by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,167,000 after buying an additional 227,829 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Dover by 326.9% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 236,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after buying an additional 181,334 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 358.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after buying an additional 177,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Dover by 1,520.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 172,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 161,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $116.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Dover has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

