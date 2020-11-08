Brokerages Set Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) PT at $35.50

Shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPTX. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RPTX opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.88. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($2.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $106,285,000. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $93,177,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $78,401,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $77,656,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,320,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

