Brokerages Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT at $138.15

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $140.45 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $157.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

