Brokers Issue Forecasts for Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $142.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.68 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Revolve Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

NYSE RVLV opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

In related news, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 3,789,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $72,904,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 35,035 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $695,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,494.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,553,696 shares of company stock worth $252,286,682. 58.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 167.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 189.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

