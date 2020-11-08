Brokers Issue Forecasts for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($5.31) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.74). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.47.

NYSE:SPR opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $92.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,355.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after purchasing an additional 982,333 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

