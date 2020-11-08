Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BIP opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.43 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

