Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMC Equities Research raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.60.

BLDR opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 2.73.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

