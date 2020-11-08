Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.13% of Bunge worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 20.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 144,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 115.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 83,403 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at $2,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $57.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other news, Director Vinita Bali bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,556.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

