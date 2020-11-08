C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHRW. UBS Group boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.25.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average is $88.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,009,000 after purchasing an additional 509,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,201,000 after purchasing an additional 490,115 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,337,000 after purchasing an additional 449,509 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,682,000 after purchasing an additional 436,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,282,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,398,000 after purchasing an additional 393,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.