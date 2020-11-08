Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CAC. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden National presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Get Camden National alerts:

CAC stock opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. Camden National has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $476.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Research analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 88.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the first quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.