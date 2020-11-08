Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) Insider Acquires £174 in Stock

Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis acquired 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £174 ($227.33).

Jonathan (Jon) Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Jonathan (Jon) Lewis acquired 590 shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £171.10 ($223.54).

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 24.09 ($0.31) on Friday. Capita plc has a 52 week low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 185.25 ($2.42). The firm has a market cap of $490.84 million and a P/E ratio of -5.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPI. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) from GBX 46 ($0.60) to GBX 41 ($0.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 74 ($0.97).

Capita plc (CPI.L) Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

