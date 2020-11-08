Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CCBG has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Capital City Bank Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $342.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,684,000 after purchasing an additional 73,567 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $665,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 52,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $225,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

