Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$310.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$300.00 to C$310.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$256.27.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$242.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$211.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$167.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31. Cargojet Inc. has a 12-month low of C$67.87 and a 12-month high of C$247.88.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.4099996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

