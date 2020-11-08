CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $138.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.19. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 7.6% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

