CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CECE has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $211.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.60%. Research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jonathan Pollack purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,801.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Liner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,621.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 88.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 406.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.