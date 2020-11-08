ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.37. 1,566,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,945,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHX. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.30.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,125,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Company Profile (NYSE:CHX)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

