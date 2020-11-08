Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 28.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHGG. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.15, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.07. Chegg has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $89.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $102,681.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,738,166.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $167,213.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 160,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,389.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,694. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Chegg by 2.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 26.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Chegg by 30.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Chegg by 12.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,444 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

