China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Trading 3.1% Higher

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) shares traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.11. 121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65.

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, Port-Related Manufacturing, and Other. The company engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.

