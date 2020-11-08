China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZNH. Morgan Stanley cut shares of China Southern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZNH opened at $28.60 on Friday. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that China Southern Airlines will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

