Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:CD) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Chindata Group’s (NYSE:CD) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 9th. Chindata Group had issued 40,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $540,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.50. During Chindata Group’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.60 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

CD stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. Chindata Group has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $16.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $47,797,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $39,609,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $10,144,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $1,981,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $243,000.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solution in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

