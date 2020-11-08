Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:CD) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Chindata Group’s (NYSE:CD) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 9th. Chindata Group had issued 40,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $540,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price objective for the company.

NYSE CD opened at $15.88 on Friday. Chindata Group has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $16.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,144,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,609,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,797,000.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solution in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

